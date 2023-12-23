Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Posts Earnings Results

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Assure Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IONM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. 139,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,837. Assure has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48.

Institutional Trading of Assure

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Assure stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Free Report) by 513.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,113 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 9.01% of Assure worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

