Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.86

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.44. Atara Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 19,506,495 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 783.31% and a negative net margin of 6,390.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carol Giltner Gallagher bought 179,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.22 per share, with a total value of $39,384.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 368,438 shares in the company, valued at $81,056.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 41,223 shares of company stock worth $16,077 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,773,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,271,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after acquiring an additional 119,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,667,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 947,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,237,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after purchasing an additional 587,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,280,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 232,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

