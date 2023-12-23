Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) & Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Critical Comparison

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) and Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atlanta Braves and Endeavor Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanta Braves 0 0 1 0 3.00 Endeavor Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Endeavor Group has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.94%. Given Endeavor Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Endeavor Group is more favorable than Atlanta Braves.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanta Braves $643.62 million 4.08 N/A N/A N/A Endeavor Group $5.27 billion 3.10 $129.13 million $0.35 67.26

This table compares Atlanta Braves and Endeavor Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Endeavor Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlanta Braves.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Endeavor Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 82.1% of Endeavor Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlanta Braves and Endeavor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanta Braves N/A N/A N/A Endeavor Group 2.41% -0.87% -0.31%

Summary

Endeavor Group beats Atlanta Braves on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals. This segment also produces and distributes sports video programming, as well as operates events on behalf of third parties. The Representation segment offers services to talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports, and consumer product brands; and content development, production, financing, sales, and advisory services for television properties, documentaries, feature films, and podcasts. The Sports Data & Technology segment delivers live streaming and data feeds for sports events to sportsbooks, rightsholders, and media partners, as well as on-demand virtual sports products and front-end solutions, including the UFC Event Centre. This segment also specializes in betting engine products, services and technology, processing various bets annually, as well as trading, pricing, and risk management tools; player account and wallet solutions; front-end user experiences and user interfaces; and content offerings, such as BetBuilder, DonBest pricing feeds, and a sports content aggregation platform. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

