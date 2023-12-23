Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATMU opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 79.43% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $396.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $101,348.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,533.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 73.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,712,000 after acquiring an additional 705,018 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 767,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 77,917 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 630,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

