AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.