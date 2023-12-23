Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GG)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.73 and traded as high as C$0.74. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 13,376 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.27. The company has a market cap of C$67.91 million, a PE ratio of -19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.85.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

