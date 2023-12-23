Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 3400.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,505,000 after buying an additional 325,774 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 715,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 268,704 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 285,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 23,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 664,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 279,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.