Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ AVDL opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 3400.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.
