Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Has $6.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,896 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.16. The stock had a trading volume of 696,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,971. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.38. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $79.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.2617 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.