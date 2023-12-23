Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Has $872,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,523,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,755,240. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.37.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

