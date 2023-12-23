Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 13.9% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,065,000 after purchasing an additional 426,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,662,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,237,000 after purchasing an additional 328,280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.58. 593,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,037. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $233.14. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

