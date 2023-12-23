Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Purchases 69,235 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.7% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.26. 13,387,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,033,127. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

