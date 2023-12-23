Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Sells 10,151 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,414 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 40,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.92. 397,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,737. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.