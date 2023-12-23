Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Sells 5,249 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 3.3% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.59. The stock had a trading volume of 488,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,781. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $92.45.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

