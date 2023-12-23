Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 54,544 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 20,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.
Ayro Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $9.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35.
Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.70). Ayro had a negative net margin of 3,238.95% and a negative return on equity of 57.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ayro, Inc. will post -6.79 EPS for the current year.
Ayro Company Profile
Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.
