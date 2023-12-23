Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 492.67 ($6.23).

BAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays raised Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 325 ($4.11) to GBX 529 ($6.69) in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.69) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 585 ($7.40) target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.96) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of LON BAB opened at GBX 396.60 ($5.02) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6,610.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 398.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 370.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 266.60 ($3.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 433 ($5.48).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

