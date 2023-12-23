Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Position Boosted by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,016 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSAC. Bank of America upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.90 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

BSAC opened at $19.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $477.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.