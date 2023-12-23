Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $50.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.38. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 25.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.