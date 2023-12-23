Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Trading Down 4.2%

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. 855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 22,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.
Banxa Trading Down 4.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of C$30.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.76.
Banxa Company Profile
Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. Banxa Holdings Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
