Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 950 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in RTX by 105,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,118,000 after purchasing an additional 696,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Bank of America cut RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX stock opened at $83.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average is $84.51.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

