Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $71.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day moving average of $70.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

