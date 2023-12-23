Bard Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,752 shares during the quarter. Tri-Continental comprises 1.9% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned 1.05% of Tri-Continental worth $15,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tri-Continental in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tri-Continental by 343.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

TY opened at $28.79 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

About Tri-Continental

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

