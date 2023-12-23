Bard Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.4% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.2% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $448.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $447.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.32.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

