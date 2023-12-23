Bard Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,013,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,321,000 after purchasing an additional 300,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,368,000 after purchasing an additional 195,226 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,270,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,375,000 after purchasing an additional 145,688 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,181,000 after purchasing an additional 613,295 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $120.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

