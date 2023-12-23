Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 80.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of CarMax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KMX opened at $76.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.76 and a 52-week high of $87.50.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

