Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 35,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,887,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

