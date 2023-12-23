Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,364,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.63.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 62 ($0.78) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

