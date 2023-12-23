Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $668,000 Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.19.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average is $73.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.33, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

