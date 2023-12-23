Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $8.61 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 1.1% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

NVO stock opened at $102.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

