Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 12,500 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,896 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

