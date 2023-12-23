Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 13,550 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6,354.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,998,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,606,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,230 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,125,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRC. TheStreet lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.55.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.55. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $188.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

