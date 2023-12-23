Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,500 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.5% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 21.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 107,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ET opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.62.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 117.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.