Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 3,025 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $68.58 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average is $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

