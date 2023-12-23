Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 550 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Webster Financial by 217.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 78.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 78.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

WBS opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

