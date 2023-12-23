Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Allstate by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $137.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $144.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.74.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALL

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.