Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,617,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 232.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 463,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,719,000 after buying an additional 324,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:JEF opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.02.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JEF

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.