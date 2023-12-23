Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 5,750 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 22,078 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $862,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,691.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,282 shares of company stock worth $3,309,758 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.