Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 590 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,498 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.28 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.09. The company has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.