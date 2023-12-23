Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) Director Joshua Horowitz Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Horowitz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $22,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 224,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,179.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Joshua Horowitz purchased 14,000 shares of Barnwell Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $33,320.00.

Barnwell Industries Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE BRN opened at $2.41 on Friday. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 million, a P/E ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Barnwell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

