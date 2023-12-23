Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) Director Joshua Horowitz Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Horowitz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $22,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 224,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,179.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 22nd, Joshua Horowitz purchased 14,000 shares of Barnwell Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $33,320.00.
Barnwell Industries Trading Up 2.6 %
NYSE BRN opened at $2.41 on Friday. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 million, a P/E ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 0.35.
Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Barnwell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BRN
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.
