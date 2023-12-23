Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Declares Dividend of GBX 2.25 (LON:BMD)

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Stock Performance
BMD opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.69) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 55.48. The company has a market cap of £197.43 million, a PE ratio of -778.57 and a beta of 0.22. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 49.60 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 64.50 ($0.82).
Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Company Profile
