Baronsmead Venture Trust (LON:BVT) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.50 Per Share

Baronsmead Venture Trust (LON:BVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Baronsmead Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Baronsmead Venture Trust Stock Performance

LON BVT opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.66) on Friday. Baronsmead Venture Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 47.80 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 61 ($0.77). The stock has a market cap of £184.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -750.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.02.

Get Baronsmead Venture Trust alerts:

About Baronsmead Venture Trust

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, and healthcare sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Baronsmead Venture Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baronsmead Venture Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.