Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives $23.45 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOLD. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 607.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

