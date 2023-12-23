Barton Investment Management Acquires New Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Barton Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7,242.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in DoorDash by 29.3% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NYSE DASH opened at $100.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.01. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $45.93 and a one year high of $103.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $9,143,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,689.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $9,143,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,689.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $54,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,786.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 588,200 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,289. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Articles

