Barton Investment Management Buys 11,685 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Barton Investment Management grew its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,685 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for about 3.7% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Barton Investment Management owned about 0.17% of Okta worth $22,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Okta by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Okta by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Okta by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Okta by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OKTA. Piper Sandler cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $138,494.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,743.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $138,494.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at $158,743.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,189. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta stock opened at $89.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $75.11.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

