Barton Investment Management Has $29.56 Million Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Barton Investment Management raised its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Air Lease accounts for 4.8% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Barton Investment Management owned about 0.68% of Air Lease worth $29,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $42.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

