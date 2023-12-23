Beacon Financial Group Sells 2,670 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 7.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.29.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

