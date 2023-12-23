Beacon Financial Group Sells 391 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.14. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.93%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler bought 1,350 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler bought 1,350 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,490 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

