Beacon Financial Group Trims Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in State Street were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in State Street by 8.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 78,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in State Street by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,678,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,845,000 after buying an additional 139,556 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in State Street by 148.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in State Street by 26.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 554,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,959,000 after buying an additional 116,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in State Street by 6.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 412,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $77.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. State Street’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

