Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.57.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $243.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $228.62 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

