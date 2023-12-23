Benessere Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BENEU) Trading Down 0%

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BENEU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.
Benessere Capital Acquisition Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42.
About Benessere Capital Acquisition
Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Benessere Capital Acquisition
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.