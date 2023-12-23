BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CFO Steve Rai Sells 12,645 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $45,016.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,000 after buying an additional 534,772 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,134,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

